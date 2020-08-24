Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,777 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6,916.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

