Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 879.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,748 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 163,186 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of F.N.B. worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in F.N.B. by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in F.N.B. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 276,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,604,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 105,533 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

FNB stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

