Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 454.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

NYSE:SO opened at $52.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

