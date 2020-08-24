Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 31,967 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,967 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 68,944 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.4% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,620,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.29. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

