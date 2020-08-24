Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 3,781 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 159.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM opened at $284.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.17.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.47.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

