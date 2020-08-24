Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 44,316 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 467.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.59.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

