Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,607,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $83.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.12. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 144,314 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $8,847,891.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,378.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 37,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,199,582.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,066,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,451,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467,391 shares of company stock valued at $182,137,100 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

