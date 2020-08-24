Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 119,073 Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Crossamerica Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crossamerica Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Crossamerica Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 151,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Crossamerica Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crossamerica Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAPL opened at $15.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $602.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Crossamerica Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crossamerica Partners LP will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 411.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crossamerica Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Crossamerica Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

