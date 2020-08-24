Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,844 Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,362,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after buying an additional 701,401 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Standpoint Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.82 on Monday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

