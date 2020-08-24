Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,461 M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,461 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of M/I Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

M/I Homes stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. M/I Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.88 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

