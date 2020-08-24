Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,305 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BP Midstream Partners worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 2,187.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 1,019.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,078 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $11.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 133.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

