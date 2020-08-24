Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 144.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,469 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

EXEL opened at $22.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

