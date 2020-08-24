Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HFC. Cowen cut HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.