Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 426.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,294 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 62,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 760.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $51.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

