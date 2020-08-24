Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 150.9% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 79,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 47,915 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 35.5% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 787,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 206,344 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 326.9% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Shares of STX stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,996 shares of company stock worth $779,824. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

