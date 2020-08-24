Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 160.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $113.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.30. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,242.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,712 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

