Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 961.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,326 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,216 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,860,000 after buying an additional 1,648,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,337,000 after buying an additional 91,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 403,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,642,000 after buying an additional 730,666 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

STL opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

