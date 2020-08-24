Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $257.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.61. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

