Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 207.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,694 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $222.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.58 and a 200-day moving average of $214.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $465,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,584.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,687 shares of company stock worth $20,043,658 in the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

