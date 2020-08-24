Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 471.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.