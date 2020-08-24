Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 379.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 521.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

Shares of SPR opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.