Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 371.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $215,000.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.43. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

