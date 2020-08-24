Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $5,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $128.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.41. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $575,115.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $883,689.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,181 shares of company stock worth $2,203,465. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.