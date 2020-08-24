Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 468.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,184 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Equitable by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equitable by 1,476.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,716,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,123,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,099,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 78.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,508 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

