Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,645 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Wintrust Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

In other news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

