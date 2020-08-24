Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 630.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 83,693 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 43,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Piper Sandler raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.