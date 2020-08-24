Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Bank Ozk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 356,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank Ozk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 115,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank Ozk stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. BidaskClub raised Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

