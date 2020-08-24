Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Westlake Chemical Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 238.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WLKP opened at $20.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $738.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $24.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

