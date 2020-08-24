Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 12,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.59, for a total transaction of $4,642,667.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,411 shares in the company, valued at $78,652,677.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,493 shares of company stock worth $26,930,483 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $339.91 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.00 and a 12 month high of $382.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.92.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.