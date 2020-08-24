Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of TC Pipelines worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 86,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,997,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,295,000 after buying an additional 530,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

TCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Pipelines in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Shares of TCP stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.06. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.83 million. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

TC Pipelines Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

