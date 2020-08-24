Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,731 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $840,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 139.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,212 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $33.52 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.