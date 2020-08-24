Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 495,386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

PACW stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The business had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.