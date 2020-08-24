Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Teleflex by 60.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 46.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 431.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX opened at $371.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $405.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.28 and a 200-day moving average of $349.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $77,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,368.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.