Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,086 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 386.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $159.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

