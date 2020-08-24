Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,717 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,223,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,500,000 after purchasing an additional 346,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,408,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,039 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 229,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $5,895,077.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,965.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 49,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $1,401,783.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 98,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,535.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 380,078 shares of company stock valued at $10,169,880. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

