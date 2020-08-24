Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 212,692 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 470.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,692 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vereit in the second quarter worth about $101,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the second quarter worth about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vereit by 77.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 28,018 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Vereit by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vereit in the second quarter worth about $32,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

NYSE:VER opened at $6.74 on Monday. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vereit’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VER. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.