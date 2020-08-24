Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,675 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 464.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 402,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 257,468 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 12.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 203.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,010,000 after buying an additional 1,998,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $34.98 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.