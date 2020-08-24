Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,741 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 299.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total value of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $275.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $291.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

