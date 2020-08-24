Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 51,414 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,414 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,780,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,898,000 after acquiring an additional 102,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,521,000 after buying an additional 449,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,443,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,286,000 after buying an additional 714,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,657,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,065,000 after buying an additional 99,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,442,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,007,000 after buying an additional 666,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

