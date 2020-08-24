Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 51,694 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,694 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. The company had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $217,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,623.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $40,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,636.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,385 shares of company stock worth $7,230,968. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

