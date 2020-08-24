Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 97,978 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 508.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,978 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 217,237 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.88. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2310.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGNC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.98.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

