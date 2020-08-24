Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,198 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Enviva Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Enviva Partners by 186.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,365,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,133,000 after acquiring an additional 889,487 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 20.1% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,527,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,526,000 after acquiring an additional 422,914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 105.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 106,299 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.23. Enviva Partners LP has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 510.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on EVA. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

