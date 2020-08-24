Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,606 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 148.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,963,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 397.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of WST opened at $271.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $279.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

