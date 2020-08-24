Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 186,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 523,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 236,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,883 shares of company stock valued at $578,579 in the last ninety days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. New Street Research raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.69.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

