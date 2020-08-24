Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 472.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $538.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.08. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $847.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $630.00.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

