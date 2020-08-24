Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 37.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 100.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

