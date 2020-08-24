Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 486.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,937 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,328,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,446,000 after buying an additional 874,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,417,000 after buying an additional 203,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,758,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,531,000 after buying an additional 2,267,638 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,552,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,538,000 after buying an additional 1,075,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,750,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,072,000 after purchasing an additional 171,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $178.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTA. ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

