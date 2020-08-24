Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 11,249 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HESM. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 116,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $320.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.65. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.76 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.4363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HESM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

