Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CIT Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 160.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 106.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.84. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

