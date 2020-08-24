Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Webster Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 64.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 904,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 354,525 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,217.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 238,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 679.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 232,360 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,327,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after acquiring an additional 188,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after acquiring an additional 187,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Webster Financial stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.